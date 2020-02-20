Global  

Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo

E! Online Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
When Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo that showed her stretch marks back in August, she never expected it to go viral. In a new cover story for Health's April issue, the Keeping Up...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks On Instagram [Video]Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks On Instagram

Ashley Graham gave birth to her son Isacc Menelik Giovanni Ervin in January 2020. According to the HuffPost, she wrote about her pregnancy weight and learning to accept her body changing. Now the new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

