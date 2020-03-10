Global  

Meg Donnelly Joins Laura & Vanessa Marano at 'Mulan' Premiere!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Meg Donnelly looked radiant in red while stepping out for the Mulan premiere! The 19-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Monday evening (March 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meg Donnelly She was also joined at the event by Laura and Vanessa Marano [...]
News video: Laura Marano, Vanessa Marano

Laura Marano, Vanessa Marano "Mulan" World Premiere Red Carpet Fashion 01:19

 http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Laura Marano, Vanessa Marano on the red carpet at Disney’s “Mulan” world premiere held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on March 9, 2020 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use"...

