Meg Donnelly Joins Laura & Vanessa Marano at 'Mulan' Premiere!

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Meg Donnelly looked radiant in red while stepping out for the Mulan premiere! The 19-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Monday evening (March 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meg Donnelly She was also joined at the event by Laura and Vanessa Marano [...] 👓 View full article

