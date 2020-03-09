Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker

Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was mocked on Tuesday after ranting about 'AR-14s' to a Detroit auto worker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden

One-on-one interview with Joe Biden 05:41

 One-on-one interview with Joe Biden

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control [Video]Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

California Sen. Kamala Harris Campaigns For Joe Biden [Video]California Sen. Kamala Harris Campaigns For Joe Biden

Harris appeared with Biden at a rally in Detroit.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday angrily turned on an auto worker at a campaign stop when questioned whether he was going to take...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsNPR

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

holmgren85

Shawn Holmgren Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker https://t.co/5xTcLRc5Xt 1 hour ago

ChimpSouth

SOUTH PASADENA CHIMP RT @_1BUV: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President #Joe #Biden was #Mocked on Tuesday after #Mistakenly #Ranting about… 2 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President #Joe #Biden was #Mocked on Tuesday after #Mistakenly… https://t.co/VOwNB5u40U 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.