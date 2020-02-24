The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts Booker for Ripping Biden on Race, Criminal Justice During Debates: ‘What Changed?’
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () ABC's The View Co-host Sunny Hostin confronted former 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) over his 2020 endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden after ripping him in past Democratic debates on race relations in America.
