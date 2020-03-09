Global  

Lip Reader Reveals What Prince Harry Said After Prince William Greeting

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A lot of attention was paid to when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle greeted Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton in their reunion meeting at the Commonwealth Day Services this week. Well, now a lip reader is allegedly revealing what Prince Harry said just after greeting Prince William, his older brother. After exchanging a [...]
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals 02:24

 Marking their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated commonwealth day in London with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II. ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final...

