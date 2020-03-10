Trump’s Former Homeland Security Advisor Tells NBC: ‘We Are 10 Days Away From Our Hospitals Getting Creamed’

Country over Party🇺🇸#AmericanCoalition RT @Dangchick1: Trump's former pandemic adviser: 'We are 10 days from our hospitals getting creamed' Confirmed cases of the novel coronav… 3 hours ago

GeorginaPond RT @CAPAction: "Trump’s initial impulse to downplay the risk, at least until the stock market took note, wasn’t just fanciful; it was dange… 5 hours ago

gerdyjo RT @EdmondTanya: Trump’s former homeland security adviser warns that coronavirus could become a ‘fire out of control’ – https://t.co/HhRlZU… 5 hours ago

Donald’s Goose Is COOKED! 🍑 Trump’s former homeland security adviser warns that coronavirus could become a ‘fire out of control’ –… https://t.co/Argo8168VE 6 hours ago

Sunnyday5 2/2 In Jan,the day the new coronavirus was identified in Wuhan,China, Tom Bossert—Trump’s former homeland security… https://t.co/6gThYThtXW 9 hours ago

voice on the phone 🌊 🆘 RT @windthin: Thomas P. Bossert, a former homeland security adviser to Trump, has tried repeatedly to be patched through to Trump or Vice P… 14 hours ago