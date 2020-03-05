Harvey Weinstein Once Wrote 'Jen Aniston Should Be Killed' in an Email to a Reporter

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Harvey Weinstein once wrote an email to a reporter that contained the phrase “Jen Aniston should be killed.” Apparently, in an email on October 31, 2017, Weinstein was asked about an allegation that ended up being fake with regard to Jennifer Aniston. In 2017, the National Enquirer intended to write a story about the false [...] 👓 View full article

