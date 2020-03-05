Global  

Harvey Weinstein Once Wrote 'Jen Aniston Should Be Killed' in an Email to a Reporter

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein once wrote an email to a reporter that contained the phrase “Jen Aniston should be killed.” Apparently, in an email on October 31, 2017, Weinstein was asked about an allegation that ended up being fake with regard to Jennifer Aniston. In 2017, the National Enquirer intended to write a story about the false [...]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years 00:40

 Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. In another email, Weinstein wrote actress “Jennifer Aniston should be killed.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois...

