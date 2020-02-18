Cooper Hefner & Wife Scarlett Are Expecting Their First Child!

Ashley Han RT @people: Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper and Harry Potter Star Scarlett Byrne Expecting First Child https://t.co/HWdbfZA5KC 1 hour ago d-rock trot Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper and Wife Scarlett Byrne Expecting Baby No. 1 https://t.co/XU2bU35lc3 2 hours ago Julia.R. Gatt RT @DailyMailCeleb: Hugh Hefner's son Cooper is expecting his first child with wife Scarlett: 'The two of us can't wait to meet the newest… 2 hours ago SAYLOR Hugh Hefner's son Cooper is expecting his first child with wife https://t.co/9XFG8QPAWR via @DailyMailCeleb 3 hours ago Daily Mail Celebrity Hugh Hefner's son Cooper is expecting his first child with wife Scarlett: 'The two of us can't wait to meet the new… https://t.co/oBFRsp8FXp 3 hours ago Mary RT @enews: Congratulations to Hugh Hefner's son Cooper and his wife Scarlett Byrne after the couple revealed they are expecting their first… 4 hours ago E! News Congratulations to Hugh Hefner's son Cooper and his wife Scarlett Byrne after the couple revealed they are expectin… https://t.co/TMSGNlqK30 4 hours ago