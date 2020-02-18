Global  

Cooper Hefner & Wife Scarlett Are Expecting Their First Child!

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Cooper Hefner‘s wife Scarlett Byrne is pregnant with their first child! The 28-year-old businessman – who was the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, founded by his father Hugh Hefner – and the 29-year-old Harry Potter actress made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (March 10). “Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news [...]
