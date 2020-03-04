Global  

Jason Sudeikis Exits 'Man From Toronto,' Is Replaced By Woody Harrelson

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Jason Sudeikis has exited the movie The Man From Toronto, which also stars Kevin Hart. Instead, Woody Harrelson will be starring in the role Jason was originally attached to play. Jason apparently wanted the action-comedy to be an R-rated film, but Sony execs did not envision the film this way. Jason abruptly dropped out, THR [...]
Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto 01:02

 Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in 'The Man From Toronto'. The actor has signed a deal with Columbia Pictures to replace Jason in the upcoming action-comedy movie, after the actor dropped out of the project following a dispute about the film's planned rating. Jason was believed to have...

Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto' Statham was set to play the "world's deadliest assassin" in the upcoming movie. Kevin Hart will be portraying a character named Teddy.

Jason Statham has dropped out of starring in new action-comedy 'The Man From Toronto', in which he was to be reunited with Kevin Hart.

Jason Statham has exited the movie The Man From Toronto, which also stars Kevin Hart. Instead, Woody Harrelson will be starring in the role Jason was originally...
