Jason Sudeikis Exits 'Man From Toronto,' Is Replaced By Woody Harrelson

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jason Sudeikis has exited the movie The Man From Toronto, which also stars Kevin Hart. Instead, Woody Harrelson will be starring in the role Jason was originally attached to play. Jason apparently wanted the action-comedy to be an R-rated film, but Sony execs did not envision the film this way. Jason abruptly dropped out, THR [...] 👓 View full article

