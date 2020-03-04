Daniel Radcliffe & Coronavirus Rumors: Here's His Rep's Response

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rumors have been spreading that Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus after a tweet from a fake BBC account went viral. A hoax account tweeted out, "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." A rep for Daniel tells JustJared.com that the [...]


