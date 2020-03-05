Global  

Coachella festival to reschedule due to coronavirus

SFGate Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Following the example of other major festivals like Ultra Music Festival and SXSW, Coachella just announced on their official Twitter account that they will reschedule this year's event for October.
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:49

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

