Milla Jovovich's Daughter Ever Anderson To Play Wendy In Live Action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ever Anderson is following in her mother’s footsteps and getting into acting! The 12-year-old is set to play Wendy in a new live action Peter Pan movie, Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety confirms. Ever‘s film credits include playing a younger version of her mom Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and she can [...]
