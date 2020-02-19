Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jessica Marie Garcia Reveals What To Expect In 'On My Block' Season 3

Jessica Marie Garcia Reveals What To Expect In 'On My Block' Season 3

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Jessica Marie Garcia is dishing on the upcoming third season of On My Block! The actress opened up with JJJ about what we can expect from the new season, which premieres TOMORROW (March 11). Watch the trailer here. “It’s my favorite season! It has so many twists and turns, and then there’s loads of drama [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

On My Block Season 3 [Video]On My Block Season 3

On My Block Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix . New year. New mission. Same block. On My Block Season 3 premieres March 11 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published

On My Block Season 3 - Date Announcement [Video]On My Block Season 3 - Date Announcement

On My Block Season 3 - Date Announcement - Netflix Welcome back to Freeridge. Where secrets never stay buried. On My Block Season 3 premieres March 11 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:42Published


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Jessica Marie Garcia Reveals What To Expect In 'On My Block' Season 3 https://t.co/rR7F1MuwIz via @JustJaredJr 5 minutes ago

JessMarieGarcia

𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖈𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖎𝖆 RT @justjaredjr: .@JessMarieGarcia dished on what to expect from the third season of #OnMyBlock which is just hours away from dropping on N… 1 hour ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@JessMarieGarcia dished on what to expect from the third season of #OnMyBlock which is just hours away from droppi… https://t.co/TzGkAeltRW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.