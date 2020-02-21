Global  

Howie Mandel Wears Hazmat Suit & Gas Mask to 'AGT'

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Howie Mandel isn’t taking any chances. The 64-year-old comedian and America’s Got Talent judge waved to the cameras while arriving at the AGT studios in a full hazmat suit on Tuesday (March 10) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Howie Mandel His ensemble included a gas mask and gloves. The day [...]
News video: Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay 00:38

 Naomi Campbell has taken to wearing a full hazmat suit while travelling to protect herself from the coronavirus epidemic.

