Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern

Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed and rescheduled, according to a statement from Goldenvoice, the entity responsible for the two events in Coachella Valley, Calif.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:49

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News [Video]Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella is postponed to October, Ultra Music Festival is not going to refund ticket buyers and Billie Eilish's tour open is epic. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, March 10th.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:11Published

Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News [Video]Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

It’s not a done deal but organizers should know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved, say high level sources.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals move to October amid coronavirus concerns

Coachella and Stagecoach will move to October due to growing public health concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Put away the flower crowns. The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals have officially been rescheduled over ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus....
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern… https://t.co/cNJh20riZq 3 hours ago

foxnewsaler2day

Fox News Alert Today Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern Follow the link t… https://t.co/CWBlZykrze 4 hours ago

JoseLuis_14_68

Noticia News Bitcoin Marketing Health Fitness # # Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to.. FoxNews - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrenc… https://t.co/W62mIPhpjo 4 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern | Fox News https://t.co/APmOeFThN8 4 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern 4 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern… https://t.co/MB6jmJA8qf 4 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern… https://t.co/1CP5I7n82O 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.