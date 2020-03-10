Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed and rescheduled, according to a statement from Goldenvoice, the entity responsible for the two events in Coachella Valley, Calif.
Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.