BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News. The Michigan polls closed at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The state is home to 125 delegates, making it the largest in Tuesday’s primary. After Biden’s impressive Super Tuesday success, the former vice president led in […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic primary: Joe Biden projected to win Michigan in turning point for race to take on Trump

Joe Biden is on his way to another blockbuster night in the battle to take on Donald Trump, with US media projecting he will win the crucial Michigan primary.
Independent

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.
Belfast Telegraph

