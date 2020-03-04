Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2020? Is Peter Engaged? Spoilers!

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor has just ended and we have the spoilers on what happened during the finale! During part one of the finale on Monday night, after bringing both Madison and Hannah Ann to meet his parents and brother, it was clear which woman was favored by his family, and Madison even [...]
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

Peter Weber prepares to propose to his remaining finalist when Tuesday's pre-taped portion of the ABC reality series continues.

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Hannah Ann Confronts Peter Weber Over His Feelings for Hannah Brown on The Bachelor Finale

The Bachelor's Peter Weber has some explaining to do. Like Arie Luyendyk Jr, Pilot Pete appears to regret his decision to ask one woman to marry him and not...
Peter's 'Bachelor' Finale Part One Ends with Just One Woman Remaining (Spoilers)

So much drama happened on part one of the finale of The Bachelor and we have some spoilers for you right here – beware of reading any further! Peter Weber only...
Micayla_Varieur

Micayla Varieur Okay so I’ve only watched the bachelor/bachelorette series through and through twice.. once for Hannah Brown and no… https://t.co/1BSHy6TnWM 18 seconds ago

14wilsob

bailee RT @HollywoodLife: Peter and Hannah Ann's love story came to an emotional and devastating end just weeks after they got engaged on #TheBach… 3 minutes ago

MorganEastling

morgan e Peter and Jed: - Both engaged to a Hannah - Both engagements were broken off - Both extremely hated men in Bachelor… https://t.co/J6a8tBvKXP 7 minutes ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna 'Bachelor' twist! Here's what happened in the finale https://t.co/pQ6Vb8EzXj 11 minutes ago

MeeshMiz

Michelle This season on Boy Bachelor...🙄 PETER: Madison leaves. Engaged to Hannah Ann. Dumps Hannah. Back with Madison. Bar… https://t.co/ugTaE7wfPU 13 minutes ago

tvgrapevine

Official_TVGrapevine Tonight is part two of The Bachelor finale on ABC. When we last left Peter, he was on a date with a very confused H… https://t.co/CvrhfrVUO7 16 minutes ago

kellywynne23

Kelly Wynne That really was the most dramatic season of The Bachelor ever... https://t.co/Zl7kUFQvl3 #TheBachelor… https://t.co/eANZAqzqvH 20 minutes ago

Ryanwages45

Ryan Wages RT @jilevin: Peter Weber Was Engaged and Single In Dramatic 'Bachelor' Season: Everything That Happened https://t.co/MitakmTHPi 20 minutes ago

