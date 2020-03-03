Ever Anderson, Milla Jovovich's 12-Year-Old Daughter, Will Play Wendy In Live-Action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The upcoming live-action Peter Pan just found its Peter and Wendy! Ever Anderson, the 12-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, will play Wendy in Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety confirmed on Tuesday (March 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milla Jovovich Ever‘s film credits include playing a younger version of [...]
My Spy: Exclusive Interview With Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman & Peter Segal - 'My Spy' follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly...
This Peter Pan story told from Wendy’s perspective is an achingly earnest, feral, transporting and (very) loose re-imagining of the classic J.M. Barrie tale... Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared