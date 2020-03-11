Global  

Mrunal Thakur to play a cop in her next; opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Even as she shoots for the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu hit Jersey (2019), another remake is in the offing for Mrunal Thakur. mid-day has it that the actor has been roped in to play a cop in the remake of Tamil actioner Thadam. The yet-untitled film features Sidharth Malhotra in a double role.

A source close to the...
