Sooryavanshi, 83 release date pushed as Coronavirus cases rise in India

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Only last week, the makers of No Time To Die announced that the film's release was being pushed from April 10 to November, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Like James Bond, the bigwigs of Bollywood too are apparently rethinking the release dates of upcoming films — including Sooryavanshi and 83 — to avoid...
James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Fears

The release date of James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
Mediaite

Black Widow is still on track for May 1 release date despite coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry

With the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the film industry, one of the biggest lingering questions is what happens to the film release calendar this year....
Lainey Gossip

