Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Pokes Fun at Peter Weber's Dramatic Finale

'Bachelor' Alum Colton Underwood Pokes Fun at Peter Weber's Dramatic Finale

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood is getting in some digs at Pilot Pete! Following the finale of Peter Weber‘s mostly disastrous season of the hit show, Colton posted a series of updates poking fun at the messy ending – with extra confirmation that he’s still very much in love with Cassie Randolph. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose' 01:07

 A group of savvy “Bachelor” fans have uncovered some “disrespectful” new gossip hiding in Peter Weber’s season finale episode. The message, whispered during the live, “After the Final Rose” special was spoken in Spanish by Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, . as she was expressing her...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison Spills on Peter, Barb, Madison, & Hannah Ann | The Bachelor Finale [Video]

Chris Harrison Spills on Peter, Barb, Madison, & Hannah Ann | The Bachelor Finale

Long-time host dishes the behind the scenes dirt on the finale of Season 24 of the hit ABC series.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 18:20Published
Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber [Video]

Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber

The same day as Madison Prewett and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber announced their — likely Barb-approved — split, . the former contestant was spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez. Talk about a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Former 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood slams Peter Weber, producers: They 'could have done a much better job'

Colton Underwood is speaking his mind.
FOXNews.com

'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Live-Tweets Peter Weber's Season Finale

Nick Viall knows a thing or two about The Bachelor – which is why he’s the perfect candidate to weigh-in with a live-tweet session of the show’s season...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Bachelor alum, Colton Underwood says he feels ' sorry' for Peter Weber https://t.co/CSBWZ78dCI via @DailyMailCeleb 2 days ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Bachelor alum, Colton Underwood, says he was silenced by the show and feels 'sorry' for Peter... https://t.co/4uP1EPciTs 3 days ago

theNEXD

The NEXD #TheBachelor Alum Colton Underwood Reacts to Peter Weber's Finale #PeterWeber https://t.co/kxeR3wxpnD 1 week ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ‘Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Pokes Fun at Peter Weber’s Dramatic Finale https://t.co/hE7MjHtXNy 1 week ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Pokes Fun at Peter Weber’s Dramatic Finale https://t.co/KKP27gtMYy 1 week ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Pokes Fun at Peter Weber’s Dramatic Finale https://t.co/2plQwA5yxK 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com #Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is poking fun at Peter Weber's messy finale... see what he said! https://t.co/EOX3xMCDsR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.