Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

There have been many instances when Bollywood celebrities have taken a hiatus from the world of social media. Shah Rukh Khan did that twice, and the reason was the incessant negativity that hijacked the platform. The examples are aplenty. The latest one is singer Armaan Malik.



He was immensely popular on both Instagram and... 👓 View full article