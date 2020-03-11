Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite

In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite

NPR Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The English composer's supernova hit continues to obscure his jaunty, folk inflected St. Paul's Suite.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

acubaninlondon

ACubanInLondon In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite https://t.co/Z6gtasrJuE 3 hours ago

TeakPhillips

Teak @spulliam This is interesting. https://t.co/0oJpxiQOc7 5 hours ago

wcachoirs

wcachoirs In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite https://t.co/xpG4A0jr2K 7 hours ago

VivaswanLegend

Vivaswan Legend RT @nprmusic: Gustav Holst's 'The Plants' was a supernova hit in 1918, and continues to be more than a century after it's premiere. However… 9 hours ago

Ant22760437

Ant New story on NPR: In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite https://t.co/NmYmWlvHzA https://t.co/xjZPDfBdhE 14 hours ago

MoM_Mastering

M.o.M In The Shadow Of 'The Planets' Lies Gustav Holst's Sweet Little Suite https://t.co/ZFE1kfdoLe #MoM #FeelGood #2020 https://t.co/cFzihCEhr7 15 hours ago

comeherefloyd

comeherefloyd RT nprmusic: Gustav Holst's 'The Plants' was a supernova hit in 1918, and continues to be more than a century after… https://t.co/zwCNO7vH1f 15 hours ago

comeherefloyd

comeherefloyd RT nprmusic: Gustav Holst's 'The Planets' is an extraordinary tour de force, but there's a lot more to the composer… https://t.co/V100jP13zo 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.