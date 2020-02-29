Global  

Harry tells hoaxers posing as Greta Thunberg that Trump 'has blood on his hands': report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A pair of notorious hoaxers have released a recording of a phone call they claim they had with Prince Harry in which he speaks openly about his agony over Megxit, while being duped into believing he was talking to activist Greta Thunberg.
Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill [Video]Greta Thunberg slams EU over climate change bill

Greta Thunberg has slammed the European Commission over a new climate change bill, which she says amounts to a 'surrender'.

Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' [Video]Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has warned "those in power" she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire." The teenager was welcomed by chants of "Greta, Greta" as she addressed some 15,000..

Harry tricked into speaking about Royal split by YouTube hoaxers

Harry tricked into speaking about Royal split by YouTube hoaxersThe Russian pranksters posed as Greta Thunberg, and the Duke told them Donald Trump 'has blood on his hands'
Hull Daily Mail

