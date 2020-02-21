Shilpa Shetty clicked at the airport with family including newborn daughter Samisha Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out with daughter Samisha for the first time. The actor was spotted with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan at the Mumbai airport. They seemed to be in holiday mode. Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15. Check out a couple of photos of the happy family below:



