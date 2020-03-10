Global  

Coachella 2020 Moves To October

Clash Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coachella 2020 Moves To OctoberAs a means to combat the spread of coronavirus...

*Coachella* will move to a time slot in October to help in the clampdown against coronavirus.

Fears for the viability of *the festival* were raised in the aftermath of the *cancellation of SXSW*, with ticket holders left to ponder its future.

With a public health emergency declared for the Coachella valley, the event organisers have decided to relocate - to later in the year.

Coachella will now run across two weekends in October, running across October 9th - 11th and October 16th - 18th.

All ticket purchases for the April dates will be honoured across the new weekends.

Here's the statement in full.



pic.twitter.com/ppPdu7WX9b

— Coachella (@coachella) March 10, 2020

Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:49

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus Fears

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus FearsThe popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reportedly been delayed until October amid growing coronavirus fears. 
Mediaite

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus,...
Reuters


