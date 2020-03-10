Coachella 2020 Moves To October

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As a means to combat the spread of coronavirus...



*Coachella* will move to a time slot in October to help in the clampdown against coronavirus.



Fears for the viability of *the festival* were raised in the aftermath of the *cancellation of SXSW*, with ticket holders left to ponder its future.



With a public health emergency declared for the Coachella valley, the event organisers have decided to relocate - to later in the year.



Coachella will now run across two weekends in October, running across October 9th - 11th and October 16th - 18th.



All ticket purchases for the April dates will be honoured across the new weekends.



