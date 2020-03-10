Coachella 2020 Moves To October

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.