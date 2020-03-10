“We’re killing Dark Mofo for the year,” organizers say.



Recent related news from verified sources Dark Mofo cancelled over coronavirus fears Organisers have said a last-minute cancellation would cost them millions of dollars and likely "end the event permanently".

Sydney Morning Herald 14 hours ago



Dark Mofo cancelled over fears of coronavirus impact Tasmania’s Dark Mofo joins cultural events like South by SouthWest and Coachella in cancelling the upcoming festival, as MONA owner David Walsh “fears” a...

SBS 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Australia’s Dark Mofo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Dark Mofo, an eclectic annual arts, culture and music festi… https://t.co/Ku6Uijhyww 1 hour ago