Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Australia’s Dark Mofo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Australia’s Dark Mofo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Billboard.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
“We’re killing Dark Mofo for the year,” organizers say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dark Mofo cancelled over coronavirus fears

Organisers have said a last-minute cancellation would cost them millions of dollars and likely "end the event permanently".
Sydney Morning Herald

Dark Mofo cancelled over fears of coronavirus impact

Tasmania’s Dark Mofo joins cultural events like South by SouthWest and Coachella in cancelling the upcoming festival, as MONA owner David Walsh “fears” a...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Australia’s Dark Mofo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Dark Mofo, an eclectic annual arts, culture and music festi… https://t.co/Ku6Uijhyww 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.