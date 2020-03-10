Chinese Medium coming up after Angrezi Medium?

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium". The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, Hindi Medium, saw in China. Apparently, even Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release in that country in a few months' time.
Bollywood actor Radhika Madan promoted her upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Radhika turned to a 'halwai' (confectioner) for a day to promote her film. Angrezi Medium narrates the story of a family which runs sweet shops. Angrezi Medium aslo stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal. The film...