Chinese Medium coming up after Angrezi Medium?

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium". The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, Hindi Medium, saw in China. Apparently, even Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release in that country in a few months' time.



"Hindi Medium released... 👓 View full article

