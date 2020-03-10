Global  

Chinese Medium coming up after Angrezi Medium?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium". The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, Hindi Medium, saw in China. Apparently, even Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release in that country in a few months' time.

"Hindi Medium released...
