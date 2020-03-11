Global  

Harvey Weinstein wanted Jennifer Aniston killed

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein once suggested that global icon Jennifer Aniston "should be killed".

A New York Times report revealed the statement, as mentioned in a previously sealed court documents that were made public on Monday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Weinstein made the statement about the...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years 00:40

 Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. In another email, Weinstein wrote actress “Jennifer Aniston should be killed.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois...

Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ''Should Be Killed'' Over False Sexual Assault Claim

Secrets about Harvey Weinstein's sordid crimes continue to emerge in the days following his guilty verdict. On Tuesday, the New York Times revealed the convicted...
