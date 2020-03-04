Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale

Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale

E! Online Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Madison Prewett's dad, Chad Prewett, is standing by her side. The proud parent took to Twitter on Monday after The Bachelor's dramatic season finale. "Proud is an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News 02:23

 Peter Weber prepares to propose to his remaining finalist when Tuesday's pre-taped portion of the ABC reality series continues.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published

Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition [Video]Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

The hosts of ‘Here to Make Friends’ need a stiff drink and a hearing aid after last night’s deafening Women Tell All. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley cut through the crosstalk and re-hash the..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 07:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We Finally Know Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About on The Bachelor Finale

The moment has finally come. After an entire season of teasing, Bachelor Nation finally knows why Peter Weber's mom was sobbing uncontrollably. It turns out,...
E! Online

Peter Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann During The Bachelor Finale

Peter Weber is ready to start a new chapter in his life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side. During the Bachelor finale, the pilot popped the big question to none...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pnkpneaple

thiscrazylife RT @enews: Madison's dad defended her after a whirlwind Bachelor finale, and everything Peter's mom had to say about her: "Proud is an unde… 4 minutes ago

enews

E! News Madison's dad defended her after a whirlwind Bachelor finale, and everything Peter's mom had to say about her: "Pro… https://t.co/C5Q5EQhJ2T 6 minutes ago

cwarrior65

Callie Emmons RT @enews: Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/XlSpBvHTti 12 minutes ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale… https://t.co/XothKeV7Ef 18 minutes ago

enews

E! News Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/XlSpBvHTti 51 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale… https://t.co/aIzi8TEVYK 56 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale… https://t.co/bKHX7dWSqq 56 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale https://t.co/uhJ0NBFvMr 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.