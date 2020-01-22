Claire McCaskill Goes OFF on Sen. Ron Johnson ‘Politicizing’ Homeland Security Committee: ‘What an Embarrassing Tool!’
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Former senator *Claire McCaskill* tore into Senator *Ron Johnson* (R-WI) for being more interested in forcing a vote to subpoena *Hunter Biden* than dealing with the coronavirus.
Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.