Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Claire McCaskill Goes OFF on Sen. Ron Johnson ‘Politicizing’ Homeland Security Committee: ‘What an Embarrassing Tool!’

Claire McCaskill Goes OFF on Sen. Ron Johnson ‘Politicizing’ Homeland Security Committee: ‘What an Embarrassing Tool!’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former senator *Claire McCaskill* tore into Senator *Ron Johnson* (R-WI) for being more interested in forcing a vote to subpoena *Hunter Biden* than dealing with the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Ron Johnson Cancels Subpoena Vote Targeting Bidens

Ron Johnson Cancels Subpoena Vote Targeting Bidens 00:35

 Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings [Video]

'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings

As proceedings begin in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says the proceedings so far have been a show-trial spectacle.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published
'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings [Video]

'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings

As proceedings begin in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says the proceedings so far have been a show-trial spectacle.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senator plans to subpoena consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden, Burisma

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson plans to subpoena a consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company he worked...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.