Detroit Auto Worker Rips Biden Over Heated Confrontation: He ‘Kinda Went Off the Deep End’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Fox News conducted an interview with the Detroit auto plant worker who had a contentious argument with former Vice President *Joe Biden* about his position on gun rights.
News video: Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker 01:42

 Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit worker

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit [Video]Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns [Video]Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the..

'You're full of s***': Joe Biden gets in heated gun control debate with Detroit plant worker

The worker, among a group surrounding Biden at the Fiat Chrysler plant, accused Biden of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."  
Delawareonline Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comMediaiteBBC NewsNews24FOXNews.comSBS

Joe Biden tells off auto worker for gun accusation

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has hit back at a worker's comments about gun access while visiting a plant in Detroit.
SBS Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comReutersNews24

