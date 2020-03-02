Global  

Prince Harry Tricked Into Giving Candid Interview About Royal Exit, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew & More (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Two Russian pranksters – Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — aka Vovan and Lexus – reportedly duped Prince Harry and got him to give an extremely candid interview over the phone. The YouTubers – who posted the audio of the conversation to YouTube before deleting it – posed as climate change activist Greta Thunberg and [...]
