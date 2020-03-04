Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred'

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Charlie Sheen is denying the claim he sexually assaulted Charlie Haim, as made by Corey Feldman in his new documentary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary [Video]Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.' According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc [Video]Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc

Corey Feldman has reportedly said he fears his life is in danger as he prepares for the release of his documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlie Sheen Slams Corey Feldman's Claim That He Raped Corey Haim as a Teen

Charlie Sheen is vehemently denying Corey Feldman's claim that he raped Corey Haim on the set of the film Lucas. E! News can confirm Sheen was accused of raping...
E! Online

Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Corey Haim in Broad Daylight

In new documentary, Corey Feldman claims that his late Canadian friend was sexually abused by the 'Two and a Half Men' alum in between two trailers back in the...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustineSchlimme

Justine Schlimmer Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred' 2 minutes ago

nicky_zwan

Nicky Zwan Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred' https://t.co/W4jH8Is8bX #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA www.Fearless-45.com #CULT45 IFBP Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred' https://t.co/NZPPPCxKDT #FoxNews 8 minutes ago

TheHorsesMouths

🦋👼Suffer little Children unto Jesus' Kingdom👼🦋 RT @LizActivate: Well, the startling thing is that #CoreyHaim's mother allegedly sent messages to #CoreyFeldman contradicting her own state… 14 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred'" via FO… https://t.co/PSCl7sVLnS 15 minutes ago

essmen1

essmen Charlie Sheen Denies Corey Feldman's Accusation He Raped Corey Haim https://t.co/tLOT6lcemS via @Yahoo @ME 16 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick, twisted allegations never occurred'.… https://t.co/ASjCTneGao 19 minutes ago

jcdwms

Janice Didn't #HarveyWeinstein make the same claims? @charliesheen denies Corey Feldman's claim he raped Corey Haim: 'Sick… https://t.co/PKAxrJzIsW 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.