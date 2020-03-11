Elfdemon RT @moredisneyplus: Mark Ruffalo will return as Smart Hulk in #DisneyPlus and @MarvelStudios’ #SheHulk. General Bolt will also be in the se… 4 hours ago

Reel Scope https://t.co/RYbHqe0jSW Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner in Disney+ series She-Hulk, reports say… https://t.co/oEjNiXnizr 5 days ago

VANTA BLK ⬛️ ⬜️ RUMOR: Mark Ruffalo has signed a deal with Marvel Studios to return as Bruce Banner for the upcoming ‘She-Hulk’ TV… https://t.co/RQSLM3eRaa 6 days ago

mihaylo Lisenko RT @TheIndyFilm: Mark Ruffalo will reportedly return as Bruce Banner in Disney+ series She-Hulk https://t.co/E1XJrsPUJl 1 week ago

iamguatato RT @CBR: Mark Ruffalo Will Return as #Hulk for Disney+'s #SheHulk https://t.co/oBRHkr3up3 https://t.co/hAElELGeSA 1 week ago

The Mill Financial Partners Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner in Disney+ series She-Hulk, reports say https://t.co/DBI5TOVIqp 1 week ago

Cyr Financial Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner in Disney+ series She-Hulk, reports say https://t.co/Cx2y1pBqqA 1 week ago