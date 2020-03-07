Emily Blunt Debuts Hilarious 'A Quiet Place' Parody Airline 'A Quiet Plane' on 'Kimmel'! (Video)

Global  

A Quiet Place has reached new heights! While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (March 10), Emily Blunt debuted a hilarious idea for a new noise-free airline called A Quiet Plane as a parody for her new film, A Quiet Place Part II. In the A Quiet Plane spoof monsters from A [...]
 A Quiet Place 2 movie Premiere (B-Roll video) in New York City.

Although the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” has now been indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus concerns, star Emily Blunt couldn’t help but share her excitement for the sequel while..

'A Quiet Place Part II' star-and-director John Krasinski confirms the film's release date has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fed up with small-talkers and chattering children on your flights? Emily Blunt has a solution. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the...
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walk through the rain with help from some umbrella holders on Friday afternoon (March 6) in New York City. The married couple was...
