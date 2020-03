Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee chose the name Callum Michael Rebel for their newborn son, who was born last week. The 44-year-old Tony Award winning actor posted on his Instagram Story, “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things…” PHOTOS: Check [...] 👓 View full article