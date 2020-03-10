"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

*Release date :* April 30, 2020

*Synopsis :* Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the ... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan 02:01 The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE sees Paul Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy. “Don’t do anything to mess this up”, his manager tells him. However, despite all his best efforts, the...