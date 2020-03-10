Global  

One News Page > Entertainment News > "The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
*Release date :* April 30, 2020
*Synopsis :* Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the ...
News video: The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan 02:01

 The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE sees Paul Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy. “Don’t do anything to mess this up”, his manager tells him. However, despite all his best efforts, the...

