Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s ex-girlfriend reportedly died this week. New reports claim the mother of three Mayweather children passed away in California. Big Facts According to reports, law enforcement discovered Josie Harris‘ body at her home in Valencia. Cops found Harris Monday evening in her vehicle. Law enforcement sources tell us … officials were […]
The post Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car appeared first on .
Josie Harris -- who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather -- was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law... TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNews •talkSPORT