Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car

SOHH Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her CarBoxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s ex-girlfriend reportedly died this week. New reports claim the mother of three Mayweather children passed away in California. Big Facts According to reports, law enforcement discovered Josie Harris‘ body at her home in Valencia. Cops found Harris Monday evening in her vehicle. Law enforcement sources tell us … officials were […]

The post Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Her Car appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead 00:30

 Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Josie Harris Dies, Found Dead In Car

Josie Harris -- who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather -- was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law...
TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNewstalkSPORT

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what Floyd Mayweather must agree to for potential superfight – and fans will love it

Following Conor McGregor’s victory over Donald Cerrone in January, Floyd Mayweather made a couple of announcements. The 50-0 boxing legend shared two...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GatecrasherUA

Petr Shugurov RT @pugboxing: The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirms an active death investigation at the home of Josie Harris, the mother of three o… 29 seconds ago

FUCKB0ITIM

Killa Killa RT @SaycheeseDGTL: Floyd Mayweather's ex and mother of 3 kids, Josie Harris, found dead in her car 😔💔 https://t.co/9xApP2lVdE 33 seconds ago

UnrulyBrandii

She Gone RT @ComplexSports: Josie Harris, who is the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather's children, was found dead in car. RIP 🙏 Details: https://… 34 seconds ago

TheJHerm

J Herm™ RT @balleralert: Josie Harris, The mother of Floyd Mayweather’s children, has passed away. According to TMZ, Harris was found dead in her c… 41 seconds ago

missamericaaaa_

LoriHarveyofPittsburgh👸🏾 RT @marl0stanfield_: Im not one to jump straight to conspiracy or an internet detective. But lets just point out facts •Mayweather has bee… 42 seconds ago

nightcrawlermma

ig/sc:Yoactionjackson 🇳🇬 RT @KollegeKidd: Floyd Mayweather’s Baby Mama, Josie Harris, Found Dead In a Car 🙏🏾 https://t.co/o4K9iOuXZW 56 seconds ago

Christo13015

EyraudDemission RT @TMZ: Floyd Mayweather's Ex GF Josie Harris Dies , Found Dead In Car https://t.co/UaJh2Oeehc 1 minute ago

OlwethuGums

OG RT @TMZ: Floyd Mayweather's Ex GF Josie Harris Dies , Found Dead In Car https://t.co/bsBp7KSxRI 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.