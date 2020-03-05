Global  

Shannan Gilbert Wiki: The Complete Story of the Unsolved Death Retold in Netflix’s “Lost Girls”

Shannan Gilbert’s disappearance and death in 2010 remains unsolved to date. But that hasn’t deterred her family from their crusade for the truth. Her mother, Mari Gilbert, fought to find out what happened to her daughter. And Mari’s battle and Shannan’s unsolved death is retold in Netflix’s cinematic dramatization, Lost Girls. Questions still remain about […]

 When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus,...

