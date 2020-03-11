Global  

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison today for his crimes. Several survivors of Weinstein‘s abuse got up and read statements during the sentencing hearings. “It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally,” Miriam Haley said of her 2006 attack. “What he did not only stripped me of [...]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence 02:47

 Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence [Video]“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Convicted Rapist, Disgraced Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison [Video]Convicted Rapist, Disgraced Movie Producer Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Weinstein also faces felony charges in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published


50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence: “They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I’m Cool On These B*tches”

50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence: "They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I'm Cool On These B*tches"New York rapper 50 Cent has reacted to the disgraced Hollywood mogul's 23-year prison sentence on...
SOHH Also reported by •NYTimes.comKhaleej TimesTMZ.com

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok PostNYTimes.comIndiaTimesKhaleej TimesThe WrapTMZ.com

irritatedwoman

IrritatedWoman RT @PrisonPlanet: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. Meanwhile, all the Hollywood celebs who covered up for him for decades… 2 seconds ago

ledgerdary

𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚 RT @TIME: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years on rape,***assault https://t.co/UcMcIgYMHk 2 seconds ago

jbalboa27

jessica balboa RT @jaketapper: CNN: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by Judge James Burke. For Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st de… 2 seconds ago

LitLivvv

🌹liv RT @jameelajamil: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spit… 2 seconds ago

Dovewoman1

Barbara Stiles RT @JamesQueallyLAT: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault 2 seconds ago

Frostbite___

🍻🇭🇳🇮🇪🇯🇲🍀 #M4A RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for***crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul… 2 seconds ago

TpmPeiser

TPM American RT @pushforward40: DARK TO LIGHT! SEE YA! Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape, criminal***act convictions https://… 3 seconds ago

stanz2000

Stanley Z. 🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape and sexual assault convictions. #MeToo 3 seconds ago

