Kim Kardashian FaceTimes with Chris Harrison After 'Bachelor' Finale

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kim Kardashian got the chance to FaceTime with Bachelor host Chris Harrison after last night’s big finale. She was in attendance at a Bachelor watch party, which was also attended by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The stars got three different Bachelor themed cakes with Peter Weber, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss featured on [...] 👓 View full article

