Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Michelle Mandico Offers Hope on the Slopes in Picturesque ‘Ptarmigan’ Video: Exclusive

Michelle Mandico Offers Hope on the Slopes in Picturesque ‘Ptarmigan’ Video: Exclusive

Billboard.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Michelle Mandico grew up on the ski slopes in Colorado and during a difficult time in 2015, she found solace as she skied on the empty slopes alone on Christmas Day 2015 at Loveland Ski Area. It was here that the song “Ptarmigan,” which Billboard premieres the video for today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.