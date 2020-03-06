Global  

50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence: "They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I'm Cool On These B*tches"

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping it 100 on Harvey Weinstein. The hip-hop superstar has reacted to the disgraced Hollywood mogul's 23-year prison sentence on sexual assault. On Wednesday, Fif hit up his Instagram page with a major reaction. The G-Unit boss even referenced NBA icon Michael Jordan's iconic No. 23 jersey.

News video: Attorney Gloria Allred Reacts To Weinstein Sentencing

Attorney Gloria Allred Reacts To Weinstein Sentencing 12:10

 Gloria Allred, attorney for accusers, reacts to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year sentence.

“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence [Video]“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony sexual assault and rape. It is likely that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published


Harvey Weinstein's 23-year sentence brings thanks and surprise

Harvey Weinstein's 23-year jail sentence for rape and sexual assault was greeted with delight on Wednesday by some of the scores of women who have accused him of...
Reuters

Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein deserves a harsh sentence

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein deserves a harsh sentence for having “trapped women into his exclusive control” so he could sexually assault them in a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •E! OnlineWorldNewsNPRTMZ.comUSATODAY.comDelawareonline

4hhteam

4hiphop 50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence: “They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I’m Cool On These B*tc… https://t.co/OScyRFBNOp 10 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch 50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence: “They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I’m Cool On These B*tc… https://t.co/BeUWtnk4F5 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH 50 Cent Reacts To Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence: "They Gave Him The Air Jordan, I'm Cool On These B*tc… https://t.co/fnDcXmkwKC 1 hour ago

