Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain

On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire - a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Alien Planet is So Scorching Hot, It Rains Iron [Video]This Alien Planet is So Scorching Hot, It Rains Iron

The ultra-hot exoplanet rains iron down from the sky and, for the first time, scientists detected chemical variations on the planet’s day and night sides.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Chance of light snow, rain later this week [Video]Chance of light snow, rain later this week

The cold front has swept through to bring us back into the 40s, which is still above average for March. The clouds roll back in late tonight with a warm front to switch the wind back to the southwest..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It’s cloudy with a chance of iron rain at hot, faraway world

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — At one hot, faraway world, it’s always cloudy with a chance of iron rain. That’s the otherworldly forecast from Swiss and other...
Seattle Times

It's cloudy with a chance of iron rain at hot, faraway world

At one hot, faraway world, it's always cloudy with a chance of iron rain
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EigenesD

eigenes_Denken RT @AP_Oddities: At one hot, faraway world, it's always cloudy with a chance of iron rain. That's the otherworldly forecast from Swiss and… 5 minutes ago

oncedeferred

@OnceDeferred #DemCast On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain https://t.co/z6ELHVRpnx via @YahooFinance 24 minutes ago

ThomasSci

Thomas Scientific * On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain https://t.co/yGIHW0RRGU @ReutersScience 33 minutes ago

Nazimhk

Nazim Hasan Khan On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain https://t.co/VviuMNNhhP 38 minutes ago

Hamzat93858516

Hamzat On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain https://t.co/TvCv4TFvGB via @YahooFinance 45 minutes ago

HollyHuntley3

Holly Huntley#Resist On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain https://t.co/6DOG40Hljt 47 minutes ago

jenpasit

Meze 📺 RT @NewsHour: At one hot, faraway world, it’s always cloudy with a chance of iron rain. https://t.co/SVePMmyFLD 48 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour At one hot, faraway world, it’s always cloudy with a chance of iron rain. https://t.co/SVePMmyFLD 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.