Coronavirus Chief Dr. Fauci Asked if ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’: ‘Yes… Bottom Line, It Will Get Worse’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked if "the worst is yet to come" from the pandemic, and responded with an emphatic "yes," while revealing that the government is still not in a position to know the scope of the outbreak.
Recent related news from verified sources

NIH’s Fauci warns Congress on coronavirus: ‘It’s going to get worse’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed to Congress that while the current outbreak of coronavirus...
FOXNews.com

Fauci: Worst still to come in US virus outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told a U.S. House committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the...
USATODAY.com

