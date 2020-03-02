Global  

Rosie O'Donnell Slams Former 'View' Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Rosie O’Donnell just publicly slammed her former co-host on The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck. It started when Rosie saw a tweet saying that Elisabeth had returned to the morning show and praised Donald Trump‘s response to the Coronavirus. Rosie took to Twitter to respond to a tweet explaining what went down. “oh dear god – not [...]
