Katherine McNamara Heads Back To LA For 'Bloodshot' Premiere

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Katherine McNamara steps out in an LBD while attending the premiere of Bloodshot on Tuesday (March 10) in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old actress was joined at the event by Cassie Scerbo, who also wore an all black outfit, and Jake T. Austin. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine McNamara Earlier in the week, [...]
