Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How Nikki Bella's Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev Has Changed Since Getting Pregnant

How Nikki Bella's Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev Has Changed Since Getting Pregnant

E! Online Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
How Nikki Bella's Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev Has Changed Since Getting PregnantThere's no such thing as TMI for the Bella Twins! During this week's episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella opened up about their sex lives while talking to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Nikki Bella's sex life is 'on and off'

Nikki Bella's sex life is 'on and off' 01:19

 Nikki Bella's sex life is 'on and off' She's only been dating 'Dancing With the Stars' professional Artem Chigvintsev a little over a year but was worried they'd reached the "seven-year itch" already because they haven't been having any bedroom fun recently due to her hormones and bump. Speaking on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nikki Bella reveals her pregnancy sleep troubles [Video]Nikki Bella reveals her pregnancy sleep troubles

'Total Divas' star Nikki Bella has revealed via Instagram that she's struggling to sleep during her pregnancy.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Nikki and Brie Bella 'terrified' of coronavirus during pregnancies [Video]Nikki and Brie Bella 'terrified' of coronavirus during pregnancies

Pregnant twins Nikki and Brie Bella have admitted they are both "terrified" of the coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pregnant Nikki Bella Goes Topless to Show Off Her 'Huge' Boobs

The 'Total Bellas' star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, takes to Instagram Stories to get candid about how her body has changed...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.