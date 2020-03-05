The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The Silence Breakers are speaking out. The group of 24 Harvey Weinstein accusers, made up of women including Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, spoke out in a statement issued on Wednesday (March 11) following the sentencing of the disgraced film producer, who will be serving 23 years in prison for criminal sexual acts. [...]
Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony sexual assault and rape. It is likely that Weinstein, 67 and in poor health, will spend the rest of life in prison. In his statement before his sentencing,...
What's next after Joe Biden's big night, sentencing set for sex offender Harvey Weinstein and more coronavirus updates to get your Wednesday started.
