Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing

The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Silence Breakers are speaking out. The group of 24 Harvey Weinstein accusers, made up of women including Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, spoke out in a statement issued on Wednesday (March 11) following the sentencing of the disgraced film producer, who will be serving 23 years in prison for criminal sexual acts. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison 01:02

 Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony sexual assault and rape. It is likely that Weinstein, 67 and in poor health, will spend the rest of life in prison. In his statement before his sentencing,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. In..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

Harvey Weinstein 'likely to remain in hospital until sentencing' [Video]Harvey Weinstein 'likely to remain in hospital until sentencing'

Harvey Weinstein is "likely" to stay in New York's Bellevue Hospital until he is sentenced on March 11th, a spokesperson has said.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein sentencing, primary results: 5 things to know Wednesday

What's next after Joe Biden's big night, sentencing set for sex offender Harvey Weinstein and more coronavirus updates to get your Wednesday started.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS 2IndiaTimes

Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery and is set to be moved from a New York hospital to the city's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday ahead of his...
E! Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTMZ.comNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comCBS 2IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vicki1828

Vivi Teixeira 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄😒😑😤🥴 RT @JustJared: The Silence Breakers, a group made up of Harvey Weinstein accusers including Ashley Judd, issue a statement after his senten… 36 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/F9TI6fFzyX 41 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/4G3mJ4ZzTr 41 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ The Silence Breakers Issue Statement After Harvey Weinstein Sentencing https://t.co/vhDLKDi9Ah 41 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The Silence Breakers, a group made up of Harvey Weinstein accusers including Ashley Judd, issue a statement after h… https://t.co/jCkvtMjGYK 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.